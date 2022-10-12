Stop defending Aisha Huang accomplices – Group blasts Freddie Blay

The Alliance For Footsoldiers Advocacy (AFFA) has said it is scandalised and dumbfounded by the decision of the immediate past National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Freddie Blay to provide legal representation for some suspected Chinese illegal miners currently standing trial.

AFFA is, therefore, calling on Mr Blay to discontinue his legal services to the Chinese galamseyers.

A statement issued by AFFA on Wednesday, 12 October 2022, noted: “Freddie Blay’s political status vis-à-vis, former National Chairman of the ruling party and Board Chairman of GNPC imposes a tacit obligation of due diligence, moral reflection and principle of public perception on him, considering the level of public interest in the Aisha Huang case.”

It further noted that the level of environmental “degradation caused by activities of illegal mining, particularly foreign nationals who have no regard for the laws of Ghana on mining cannot be overemphasised.”

It, therefore, called on Mr Blay to, “as a matter of urgency, cease holding himself as the lawyer for the suspected Chinese illegal miners.”

It further called on other lawyers and non-lawyers who identify themselves with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), to “be circumspect with their actions and inactions on the subject of galamsey, in order not to give credence to the perception that elements of government are the main architects behind the menace.”

Three Chinese nationals arraigned in connection with the trial involving galamsey queen Aisha Huang, are being represented in court by Mr Blay.

A colleague Ekeleba Blay held brief for him in court on Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

The three were denied bail.

The accused persons have been remanded into the custody of the National Investigation Bureau.

The three are facing charges of engaging in illegal mining activities.

Mr Blay, however, said in a statement that his clients are not galamseyers as has been portrayed by the media.

The statement, issued by Blay & Associates said he is representing four clients: Shi Yang, Shi Meizhi, Le Wei Zuon and one other, who are also standing trial along with Aisha Huang but noted that they were not galamseyers.

The statement said: “Our clients operate [a] supermarket business, stock regular goods and some specific Chinese groceries, making them a reliable shop for Chinese and Asian patronage”.

“Supermarket, no matter how vibrant it is, does not ripen into illegal mining activities,” the statement said.

It added: “Our clients have no relationship with Aisha Huang, except the fact of purchasing the supermarket from her in 2017, when she was first repatriated to China”.

“Aisha Huang has no business dealing with our clients upon her return to Ghana. For the avoidance of doubt, Aisha Huang was arrested at a different time and place than our clients who were minding their business at home when they were picked up in the early hours on 14 September 2022.

“It appears that our clients are collateral victims of the pursuit for Aisha Huang and the campaign against illegal mining”, the statement clarified.

“We have no engagement with Gao Jin Sung, Lu Qi Jun, Haibin Go, or Zhang Zhipeng, who are noted to be Aisha Huang associates. We also do not have any engagement with Aisha Huang”, the statement insisted.

Source: classfmonline.com