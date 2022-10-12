ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Govt investing hugely in water systems, increases access to clean drinking water to 87% — Bawumia

By Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD || contributor
Headlines Govt investing hugely in water systems, increases access to clean drinking water to 87 — Bawumia
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The government is investing an amount of US$740 million in the provision of safe drinking water, Vice President Bawumia has disclosed.

Dr Bawumia, who was speaking at the commissioning of a town water project in Tuna, Savannah Region, said the successes chalked by the government in providing potable drinking water for rural and urban dwellers have resulted in a reduction of sanitation-related diseases such as cholera.

"We all know that under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, Goal number 6 is a goal for us to attain clean water and sanitation for all. In this regard, the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has had a policy of water for all. This water for all policy has resulted in an investment programme of about 740 million dollars in terms of investment in water systems in various towns and communities," he said.

The Vice President intimated that Ghana has over the last five years not recorded a single case of cholera due to the huge investments made to provide clean drinking water and increasing the overall access to water to 87%, 96% for urban access while rural access stands at 74%.

"If you will all avert your minds, Ghana has not had a single case of cholera in the last five years. Not one single case of cholera," he added.

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
International trade cannot flourish without peace, security — Akufo-Addo
12.10.2022 | Headlines
My firm will defend Aisha Huang’s accomplices to the best of our ability, they're not guilty – Freddie Blay
12.10.2022 | Headlines
Galamsey fight: ‘We don’t care who you are; you enter forest reserves, we chase you out’ – Benito Owusu-Bio
12.10.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES
body-container-line