Governance isn't sharing nudity and wearing lingerie — Presidential staffer blasts Efia Odo for cursing Akufo-Addo

Samuel Bryan Asamoah, Assistant Technology Officer and Deputy Head of New Media at the President's Office has taken a swipe at actress and video vixen Andrea Owusu better known as Efia Odo for describing the President as incompetent and heartless.

Expressing her anger over the current state of the economy hardship, specifically the depreciation of the cedi which a dollar is sold for GHS11.2 at some forex bureaus and a historical rise in inflation of more than 34%, the actress described President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo as incompetent and cold-hearted.

In a tweet seen by Modernghana News, the controversial social media influencer said without mincing words that the President will surely be judged by God for inflicting hardship on Ghanaians.

"FixTheCountry @NAkufoAddo you’re incompetent and cold-hearted. God will judge you accordingly," she wrote.

In reaction, Mr. Bryan Asamoah told the actress to stop her cheap talk.

He said managing a country's economy is not as easy as the way she shares her nude pictures on social media.

According to Mr. Asamoah, the actress, with all her public boasting, couldn't manage a shop named "South African Wine" left in her care by the owner.

"The country is being fixed! You think governance is like sharing nudity and wearing lingerie on new media platforms? What can you manage aside singed wigs and pubic hair? You couldn’t even manage a small shop ‘South African Wine’ someone entrusted in your care. Talk is CHEAP!" he replied in a tweet spotted by Modernghana News.