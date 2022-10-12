My firm will defend Aisha Huang’s accomplices to the best of our ability, they're not guilty – Freddie Blay

Former chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has stressed that there is nothing wrong with his law firm's decision to defend the accomplices of galamsey Kingpin national Aisha Huang.

According to him, his firm has listened to the story of the accused persons and will defend them to the best of the abilities of his lawyers.

“They came to instruct us and we as professionals, we have sworn an oath to defend our clients to the best of our knowledge and ability and that is exactly what we are doing in accordance with the Constitution of this country,” Mr. Freddie Blay told Joy FM in an interview.

In an interview on Wednesday, the former NPP chairman noted that his clients are not guilty until proven otherwise by the court.

“They are not guilty. They’ve been brought before the court, they’ve pleaded not guilty and are being defended…Our firm is defending these clients.

“They’ve told us their story. Maybe the prosecution has been told some other story and that is why we are before the court to defend them…We are a firm of lawyers, we take our instructions from our clients based on the story they’ve told us which we have no reason to believe otherwise,” Mr. Blay added.

He further explained that in as much as the country needs to fight illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey, persons accused of engaging in the act should be allowed fair representation in court for their case to be heard.