Galamsey fight: UN Security Council must intervene because Akufo-Addo isn't serious — Odike

Ghanaian businessman and founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addae Odike is calling on international bodies to help Ghana's fight against illegal mining popularly called galamsey.

According to him, the posture of President Akufo-Addo shows he has failed and cannot be trusted again to fight galamsey in the country despite his recent renewed commitment.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, October 10 on Accra-based Joy News’ The Pulse, Mr. Odike asserted that his party has joined some legal practitioners to petition the IMF to make the galamsey fight a condition in the country’s bailout negotiations.

Mr. Odike again called on the United Nations Security Council and other vibrant international organisations to intervene and help Ghanaians stamp out galamsey.

"We (UPP) want this to be part of the conditions, the strings attached to the bailout. I am imploring the IMF to include galamsey issues as part of the conditionalities to secure this bailout.

"This will push the government harder to take decisive decisions to mitigate this menace. The United Nations Security Council too must come in,” he solicited.

Odike’s concern follows heightened calls by many Ghanaians on government to roll out measures to end illegal mining activities at all cost.

This follows the re-arrest of Chinese Galamsey Kingpin, Aisha Huang, and the recent release of a documentary titled "Destruction for Gold" by Multimedia Journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor which revealed the alarming rate of polluted river bodies caused by illegal mining.