C/R: Finger of alleged fowl thief bitten off

12.10.2022 LISTEN

The Police in Assin Fosu are investigating an altercation between two men that resulted in one losing a finger at Assin Betenesinso in the Assin Fosu Municipality

From the information gathered, the two men George Lartey and Kwaku Alluoke clashed after the latter accused the former of stealing his fowl.

According to an eyewitness, the suspect stormed the house of the victim with a gun in an angry state demanding answers on the alleged stolen fowl.

In the course of a scuffle that ensued between the two farmers, the victim's finger slipped into the mouth of the accused person.

He is said to have bitten the tip of the finger as the victim screamed in pain.

After the incident, the two farmers were dragged to the police station by some residents.

Following a report of the incident to the police, the victim who was bleeding profusely was issued a medical form to seek medical attention.

Meanwhile, the suspect was later arrested for possessing an unregistered gun.

His gun and cartridges were retrieved by the police.

Due to some injuries, he sustained during the scuffle, the suspect was subsequently issued a medical form to also seek medical care.

The police have taken up the matter with officers assigned to the case already investigating the matter.