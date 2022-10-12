Freddie Blay representing Aisha Huang’s accomplices is no surprise; gov’t has special interest in the case – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said he is not surprised former NPP Chairman Freddie Blay is the new lawyer for the accomplices of Aisha Huang.

On Tuesday, October 11, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame was in Court for the case of Chinese national, Aisha Huang who is accused of illegal mining (galamsey).

At the Accra High Court, it was communicated to the judge that Freddie Blay will now be the representative for the three other accomplices standing trial for illegal mining and trading of minerals without a license.

Reacting to the latest development, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says it is an indication that the NPP government has a special interest in the Aisha Huang case.

According to him, the NPP government is concerned about managing sensitive information and containing the spread of dangerous secrets about the Aisha Huang debacle.

“This government must really have such a special interest in the Aisha Huang affair that it always schemes under bizarre, nefarious, unpatriotic and destructive circumstances to ensure that only a certain calibre of “trusted” and “preferred” lawyers associate closely with the Aisha Huang case,” Ablakwa has shared in a post on Facebook.

The North Tongu MP added, “Instructively, it is clear to me government is more concerned about managing sensitive information and containing the spread of dangerous secrets about the Aisha Huang debacle even more than the damage negative public perception about an immediate past NPP Chairman defending Aisha Huang’s accomplices can do to its already sordid image.”

He is confident that the real judgment day is coming when trickery, political chicanery, and galamsey shenanigans will be exposed and totally defeated.