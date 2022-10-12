MoE rubbishes report of food shortage in Senior High Schools

The Ministry in charge of Education in the country has issued a press release to react to the reports of food shortage in Senior High Schools.

In the statement dated Tuesday, October 11, the Ministry has refuted the allegations, insisting that such a report should be treated with contempt.

“The Ministry of Education has noted with surprise news publications and media discussions which purport an imminent closure of some Senior High Schools due to shortage of food. Specific references were made to some schools in the Volta Region.

“The Ministry wishes to place on record that our checks reveal adequate supplies of food items have been made to the schools in question,” parts of the release from the MoE signed by its spokesperson Kwasi Kwarteng reads.

Meanwhile, the Ministry admits that in recent times there have been disruptions within the food supply chain.

It assures parents and guardians that these disruptions have been addressed to ensure students are well-fed in schools.

The Ministry's statement stresses that all Senior High Schools in the country have received an adequate supply of food items.

“The Ministry wishes to assure the public of its commitment and willingness in providing quality and timely supply of food to all Senior High Schools,” the statement concludes.

Below is a copy of the statement from the Ministry of Education.