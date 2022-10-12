Akufo-Addo has what it takes to turn things around; he must take bold decisions now – Economist

An Economist at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr. Badu Sarkodie has expressed optimism in the abilities of President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo to turn around the economic fortunes of the country.

In recent months, the state of the Ghanaian economy has deteriorated with several downgrades from various rating agencies.

The poor performance of the Ghanaian economy has been evident as the citizenry continues to suffer escalating prices of goods and services.

While some people call on President Akufo-Addo to resign, Dr. Badu Sarkodie believe the President can turn things around for the good of the country.

According to him, the President excelled during the Covid-19 pandemic and can show leadership once again to address current challenges.

“Now is the time that they should show leadership, they showed it during Covid time and we appreciated it. They should engage stakeholders, GUTA, and others, sit with them.

“We must have a plan and execute the plan. We need a selfless leader to do that and I believe President Akufo-Addo can do that,” the Economist told TV3 during an interview on the New Day programme on Wednesday.

Dr. Badu Sarkodie further urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take bold decisions without fear or favour.

In his view, the President who is serving his last term of office has nothing to lose and must not shy away from taking such decisions.

“He can do it, this is the time to do it, this is the time to take some of the bold decisions because he has nothing to lose,” Dr. Badu Sarkodie added.