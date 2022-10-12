We must equip the youth with tools, skills to thrive in fast-changing globalised world – Mahama

Former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama has called for an enabling environment that will promote the development of talents.

According to the leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), it is important that the youth are equipped with the necessary tools and skills needed to thrive in the fast-changing globalised world.

"We must collectively work to create an enabling environment for the optimal development of the talents of the youth; equip them with the tools and skills they need to thrive in this fast-changing globalised world, and to encourage them to take an active role in the governance of their countries,” the former Ghana President said during an engagement in Lynchburg, VA, United States

He further admonished state institutions in African countries and developing countries to deliver their mandate in the spirit of fairness and justice.

“The issues and challenges of conflict, unemployment, gender, corruption, education, health, poverty, hunger in Africa and many developing countries is well-documented.

“What is relatively less discussed is the capacity of the institutions we have established and mandated to ensure that government fulfils its social contract to the people in the spirit of fairness, justice, inclusiveness, and absolute accountability,” John Dramani Mahama said.

While away in the United States of America, the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC has been honoured with the Global Leadership Award.