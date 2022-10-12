ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2022 BECE: Oyoko candidates receive examination materials

Education Mr. Philip Twum Yeboah presenting the mathematical sets to candidates
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Mr. Philip Twum Yeboah presenting the mathematical sets to candidates

A philanthropist from Oyoko in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern region Mr. Philip Twum Yeboah has given back to his community.

He has donated over 1,700 Mathematical sets and pens to the BECE candidates.

Also, each of the teachers benefited from the mathematical set and pens as well.

Mr. Philip Twum Yeboah who doubles as CEO of PTY Foundation again seized the occasion to encourage the BECE candidates to have self-confidence, faith in God and be bold to approach the external exams squarely without any fear.

According to him, candidates at this time of their educational calendar needs support from not only their parents but individuals and other bodies to help them achieve their dream.

He however, indicated his continuous commitment to the quality of education in Oyoko and the municipality at large to have great future leaders.

Mrs Charlotte Serlom Adebor, New Juaben North Municipal School Improvement Officer on behalf of beneficiary schools received the items and thanked Mr. Philip Twum Yeboah for his kind gesture towards 2022 BECE candidates.

She therefore, called on other individuals to support education in New Juaben North Municipality.

Kwabena Nyarko
Kwabena Nyarko

Eastern Region CorrespondentPage: KwabenaNyarko

More from Education
ModernGhana Links
E/R: BECE candidates at Suhum Kwahyia to receive examination materials from Nkosuohene
12.10.2022 | Education
Education Ministry refute allegations of food shortages in SHSs
12.10.2022 | Education
Let’s avoid politicization of education – Director advises Ghanaians
11.10.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES
body-container-line