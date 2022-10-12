E/R: BECE candidates at Suhum Kwahyia to receive examination materials from Nkosuohene

Suhum Kwahyia Nkosuohene, Ohene Boakye Yiadom II

The 2022 Basic Education Certificate Candidates (BECE) at Suhum Kwahyia Traditional Area in the Suhum municipality of the Eastern Region will on Friday smile as the Nkosuohene, Ohene Boakye Yiadom II is expected to meet them before the examination.

Inside story has it that, the Development Chief will also be donating mathematical sets and other examination materials to candidates as a way of motivating them to excel in their examination.

The donation which is sponsored by Ohene Boakye Yiadom II Foundation dubbed "Nana Nie Edu-Support" is scheduled for Friday, October 14, 2022 at 14:00GMT. It is supported by Nanabea Ansrogya Odi Foundation and Brand Forwarder.

Ohene Boakye Yiadom II since his installation few years ago has contributed immensely to the development of education and other basic needs of his people. The donation of materials to BECE candidates has also been a yearly initiative to support candidates.

The traditional leader is expected to advise students against examination malpractices.