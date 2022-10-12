E/R: New Juaben North flood victims finally get support from Assembly, MP

The New Juaben North Municipal Assembly and the Member of Parliament, Nana Adjei Boateng have made available some relief items to be distributed to victims of the heavy rainstorm on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The relief items include bags of rice, soaps, mosquito coils, sardines, rubber bowls, blankets, plastic buckets, mosquito nets, cups, plastic plates and second hand clothes.

The MP

Presenting the items to the Assembly Members of the affected communities, the lawmaker for the New Juaben North Constituency, Hon. Nana Adjei Boateng urged Assembly members to evenly distribute the materials to affected persons.

He advised the citizenry to prevent flood by constructing buildings in appropriate areas and desist from putting up structures anyhow without a permit from authorities.

The MP stressed that the heavy rains Ghana is experiencing in recent times have generally had a negative impact on livelihood as many areas are flooded with properties also being destroyed.

"We know that the relief items will not take the victims to their normal life but it is purposely to relieve them from their current hard situations," the MP said.

He also called on traditional leaders, journalists, institutions, Assembly members and other relevant stakeholders to join the effort by President Akufo Addo to combat galamsey in various areas to end floods in the country.

The MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Hon Comfort Asante on her part sympathised with all the victims who were affected by the downpour and the family of the deceased.

She disclosed that the Assembly is working hard with the Education Directorate to reopen schools which were closed as a result of the flood.

Appreciation

Also, Assembly Members expressed gratitude to the lawmaker and Assembly for assisting the electorates who are in such a difficult situation and promised to share the relief items accordingly with the affected people in the various communities.

Background

The MCE in a press conference last week disclosed that 203 households made up of 2,686 persons were displaced due to a heavy downpour on Sunday, October 2, 2022, resulting in the death of one person at Asokore Zongo.