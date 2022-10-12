The time has come for govt to admit it can't fulfill some promises — UGBS Lecturer

A Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Professor Lord Mensah has said the time has come for the government to tell the people of Ghana that not all the initiatives that were promised can be delivered given the current economic conditions.

In his view, the challenges facing the economy make it impossible for the government to fulfil all its promises.

“This is the time to tell the people that you promised them 111 hospitals and you can't deliver all,” he said on the New Day show on TV3 Wednesday, October 12.

The Dean of the Business School at the University of Cape Coast, Professor John Gatsi called for the establishment of a long national development plan for the country.

In his view, the country lacks such a plan hence the development challenges facing the country.

Prof Gasti indicated that the current challenges facing the country are the result of leadership problems.

“The point is about an inclusive long term national development plan. That is what we have failed to appreciate,” he said on the same show.

Another Economist who also spoke on the same show, Dr Badu Sakordie indicated that this is the time President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has to take bold decisions because he has nothing to lose.

“Now is the time that they should show leadership, they showed it during covid time and we appreciated it. They should engage stakeholders, GUTA and others, sit with them and

He added “We must have a plan and execute the plan. we need a selfless leader to do that and I believe President Akufo-Addo can do that.

“He can do it, this is the time to do it, this is the time to take some of the bold decisions because he has nothing to lose.”

Regarding the ongoing engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) he said Ghana needs support from the Fund but beyond that, the country needs to undertake reforms.

“We need the IMF programme. Beyond that we must be serious as a country, reform our policies,” he said.

