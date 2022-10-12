“I’m surprised a Judge can say ‘my mind has not yet changed’– Lawyer Effah Dartey on rejected Aisha Huang’s bail application

Lawyer for embattled Chinese national Aisha Huang, Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey (Rtd) has accused the presiding judge handling her client’s case, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo of bias.

Attempts by the lawyer to file for Aisha Huang’s bail application in court yesterday, October 10, 2022, was thwarted when the judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, stated unequivocally, as follows: “my mind has not changed, you can make the application, but I will refuse you.”

This, according to Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey (Rtd), is indicative of a pre-conceived mind, and described the judge’s posture as unfortunate.

“I’m surprised that a sitting High Court Judge can say that ‘My mind has not yet changed’. And, ‘You can make application, and I’ll dismiss it’. I don’t think it’s proper,” the lawyer said.

“I would have thought that the sitting judge would have had an open mind, receive the application, evaluate it on its merit and even dismiss it, if she’s so minded,” Mr Effah Dartey continued.

“But, to say openly that ‘My mind has not changed’, creates an impression that she has a pre-conceived idea about the case, which is not the best for a sitting judge,” he lamented.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, on Monday, October 10, 2022, told the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, that the State will file eight witness statements in the trial of galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang.

According to the Attorney General, he initially filed four witness statements, but the state will withdraw same and file a fresh set of eight witness statements.

Mr. Dame subsequently prayed the court to adjourn sitting to allow his office, the needed time and space to file the documents as suggested.

The judge upheld his plea and adjourned hearing to October, 24th, 2022, to allow the state file the required documents.

Aisha Huang and three others are accused of engaging in illegal mining and the sale of minerals without license.