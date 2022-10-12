I feel very glad when I support my community – Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeaboah I

The Kyidomhene of Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region, Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeaboah I has promised to support the aged who are 70 years and above in the area.

She said the condition of the aged who feel neglected in the area is not best.

"We have over 200 aged alongside widows in various homes which they need little support to live but where are they going to get it? We sometimes neglected them in whatever we do in the community which is very sad and bad.

"I have helped some of the youth in my town to get work to do, build ultra-modern kindergarten classroom blocks for Presbyterian school, give loans to traders without interest to boost their trading and so on and I think is about time I also take a very critical looked my aged fathers and mothers, give them the little help I can.

"I am very excited when I always support or donate to people around and outside my town. Their blessings have brought me thus far, so it has been part of me and am proud of it," she stated.

Nana Adepa said this when she donated food and drinks, GTP clothes, toothpaste, toothbrush, and towels to over 300 aged as part of her five-year enstoolment as the Kyidomhene of Akyem Tafo with the theme "Touching Lives for a Better Community."

Nana Adepa again pleads with individuals and organisations in and outside the community to do the same to put a smile on their faces.

Nana Adapa Amponsah Yeaboah thanks the Chief of Akyem Tafo Osaberima Adusei Piasah IV, his elders and the citizens for always supporting her anytime she wants to do anything good for the community.

The beneficiaries thanked her for the support and prayed that the good Lord bless her abundantly.