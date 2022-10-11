Menstruation should not be excuse for school absenteeism

Madam Hannah Nelson, Senior Nursing Officer, VRA Hospital, Accra, on Tuesday says the monthly menstrual flow of girls should never be an excuse for school absenteeism.

She said it was a period in the life of every adolescent girl and that they must be assisted by parents and teachers to remain in school during that time.

“Most young girls absent themselves from school because they are unable to purchase pads and they do not receive support from their parents. But this should not be a hindrance to attending school regularly.”

Madam Nelson said this at a forum organised by the Korle Klottey Municipal Education Directorate for selected Basic and Senior High Schools pupils to commemorate this year's International Day for the girl child, in Accra.

The forum was on the theme: “Our time is now: Our rights, our future”, and aimed at empowering the girl child to be able to achieve her aims in life despite the challenges associated with the period.

She urged girls to maintain personal hygiene during their menses by changing their pads every four hours.

“Keeping oneself clean during menstruation prevents infections, so when using reusable pads, wash them well with antiseptics, and dry them in the sun to kill all the microorganisms,” she added.

On nutrition, Madam Nelson advised the girls to ensure they included all the four-star diets in their meals daily to build their immunity.

“Make a conscious effort to enhance your health by eating more fruits and vegetables, foods that contain proteins, carbohydrates and oil and legumes.”

Madam Veronica Naadu Nartey, Training Officer, Korle Klottey Municipal Education Directorate, said the Municipal Educational Directorate believed in empowering the girl child hence the engagement to commemorate the Day.

She said the girls were from 30 schools within the Municipality and were taken through various pieces of training on how to produce reusable pads.

