Kumasi: Speeding vehicle kills 12-year-old girl at Kotwi

A young girl believed to be 12-year-old has met her untimely death after she was knocked down by a speeding vehicle at Kotwi in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The unfortunate accident occurred on Tuesday October 11, 2022 around 5:00pm.

Some eyewitnesses who narrated the story to this reporter said the girl was crossing the road when Nissan Navara Pickup with registration number AC-884-21 knocked her down.

"She had just gotten off a commercial vehicle and was crossing the road, but was knocked down by the vehicle.

"Some Emergency Medical Attendants and Paramedics who rushed to the scene declared the girl dead and left her at the scene,” an eyewitness stated.

Meanwhile, police in the area are at the scene to help ease the vehicular traffic caused by the accident.

The body has however been conveyed to the mortuary for further investigations.