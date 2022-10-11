ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Collapsed church building kills two in Winneba

Social News File Picture
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
File Picture

Two persons have died following the collapse of the church building of the New Heaven of Grace Chapel at Gomoa Akoti in the Central Region.

Five others are battling for their lives at a health facility after the incident which occurred last Sunday when a storm blew off the church.

The injured are receiving treatment at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba.

The Head Pastor of the Church explained that they noticed the church building was shaking because of strong winds during the storm, adding that the wind prevented them from going out of the church as they were afraid for their lives.

He explained that a gust of wind struck the church, causing it to collapse.

---DGN online

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ashanti Regional Minister commissions three Water, Sanitation and Hygiene projects
11.10.2022 | Social News
Bad roads: Angry Awtima-Boko residents chase Roads Minister over failed promise [Video and pictures]
11.10.2022 | Social News
Kumasi: Speeding vehicle kills 12-year-old girl at Kotwi
11.10.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES
body-container-line