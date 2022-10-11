Jinapor backs Mireku Duker over galamsey allegations

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Jinapor, has backed his deputy, George Mireku Duker, amid allegations he is involved in illegal mining and owns a concession.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Tuesday, Mr. Jinapor said, “if there is any such substance to such allegations, I think the best way to proceed is with investigations.”

Mr. Duker has denied the allegations, which came from a sub-chief of Dompim-Pepesa in Tarkwa in the Western Region.

The Western Region is noted as one of the illegal mining hotspots in Ghana.

The claims notwithstanding, Mr. Jinapor expressed confidence that his deputy was innocent of the allegations.

“The matters are still at play, and I think that the [deputy] minister has denied it flatly. I have full confidence in the [deputy] minister in my ministry and I don't think he will ever be involved in any such conduct,” the Minister said.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences related to illegal small-scale mining, also known as galamsey, in Ghana.

The office has noted that the investigation will narrow in on some officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

By Citi Newsroom