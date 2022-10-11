NPA sanctions 9 oil companies GHS2.2million for unlawful lifting of petroleum products

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has fined nine oil marketing companies GHS2,215,000 for engaging in illicit third-party trading of petroleum products and unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

The companies are Bello Petroleum, Jas Petroleum, Oval Energy, Kros Energy, Safety Petroleum, Santol Energy. The rest are Riseglobe Energy, Sayon Energy and Cigo Energy.

A release issued by the NPA directed that “Cigo Energy pay a fine of GHS725,000.00 comprising GHS30,000.00 for engaging in third party supplies for the second time and GHS695,000.00 by for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.”

Sayon Energy was fined GHS425,000.00 comprising GHS10,000.00 for engaging in third party supplies for the first time and GHS415,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

Bello Petroleum was slapped with a fine of GHS120, 000.00 comprising GHS 10,000 for engaging in third party supplies for the first time and GHS110,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

Jas Petroleum is to pay a fine of GHS65,000.00 comprising GHS10,000.00 for engaging in third party supplies for the first time and GHS55,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

Oval Energy will also pay a fine of GHS245,000.00 comprising GHS10,000.00 for engaging in third party supplies for the first time and GHS235,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

Kros Energy was sanctioned to pay a fine of GHS295,000.00 comprising GHS10,000.00 for engaging in third party supplies for the first time and GHS285,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

Safety Petroleum will pay a fine of GHS200,000.00 comprising GHS10,000.00 for engaging in third party supplies for the first time and GHS190,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

“That Santol Energy will pay a fine of GHS75,000.00 comprising GHS10,000.00 for engaging in third party supplies for the first time and GHS65,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

“Riseglobe Energy pays a fine of GHS65,000.00 comprising GHS10,000.00 for engaging in third party supplies for the first time and GHS55,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products,” the release stated.

