Attorney General files statements from four witnesses; ready to trial Aisha Huang

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has disclosed that his office is ready to proceed with the trial of Chinese national, Aisha Huang.

The Attorney General was in court on Tuesday, October 11, where he filed four statements from witnesses he will be relying on for the trial of the case against Aisha Huang.

The Chinese national is facing court following her arrest in September.

The businesswoman is facing four charges relating to her alleged involvement in illegal mining (galamsey) as well as the trading of minerals without a license.

After filing the witness statements at the Accra High Court today, Godfred Yeboah Dame said he is hoping to file four more.

According to him, all is set for the trial of Aisha Huang to proceed.

“We have filed most of the documents we want to rely on, we have filed statements from four witnesses, we really want to file four more, for that matter, we have requested for a week but of course, the judge exercised the discretion to adjourn to October 24 for us to come and conduct the case management studies. We are ready to proceed with the trial of the case,” the Attorney General and Minister of Justice told journalists on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Aisha Huang has for the third time been denied bail today. Her lawyers will hope for positive news from the court on October 24 when she returns to court.