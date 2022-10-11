Opinion leaders asked to lead breast cancer awareness campaign

11.10.2022 LISTEN

G2 Foundation, a Sunyani-based non-governmental organization has called on opinion leaders, religious leaders and family heads to lead the awareness creation on the issues of breast and other cancers.

Ms Gifty Nyarko, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Foundation told the media in Sunyani that breast cancer is a very dangerous disease which accounts for the death of a lot of women, but most women appear ignorant and careless about its implications on their lives.

Ms Nyarko, who is also the Physical Development Planning Director at the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly, therefore pleaded with religious leaders, university lecturers, teachers, family heads and husbands to take up the advocacy, and explain the effects of breast cancer to their wives and all women at every platform at their disposal as a way of deepening awareness on the issue.

She was optimistic that this move would help reach out to many women who would be well informed, and then take the necessary precautionary measures against the disease, especially on the need to go for periodic breast screening for early detection and treatment to reduce its spread and effects.

"Knowing or hearing that breast cancer exists is not enough; get screened for early treatment if there is the need," Ms Nyarko said.

Free breast screening

Ms. Nyarko was full of praise for the management of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for collaborating with Sunyani-based Suncity Radio to undertake breast cancer screening and awareness creation exercise on October 21, 2022.

She therefore advised women in and around Sunyani to take full advantage of this exercise to go for the screening and know their status so that should there be any issue, it can be detected early for treatment before it becomes late.

For her part, Mrs. Safura Mohammed Suraj Antwi, the Director of Suncity Group of Companies said the exercise is to beef up breast cancer awareness campaign and commemorate International Breast Cancer Month, which is currently being observed this October as part of the company's activities this year.

"We have teamed up with full army of health professionals, I mean doctors and nurses from KATH and other hospitals in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions to conduct the free exercise from that Friday, 21st October, 2022," she said.

According to her, there are plans also to conduct a 3-day special free medical outreach at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital from Wednesday 26th to Friday 28th October with all active NHIS members. She added that some of the diseases which would receive priority attention during the exercise include cervical and prostate cancer as well as fibroid, hernia, hydrocele, ovarian cyst and others.

Mrs. Antwi said the medical team for the outreach would be led by Professor Stephen Tabiri, Consultant Surgeon and Dean, School of Medicine at the University of Development Studies, and Dr. Adu Appiah-Kubi, Consultant Gynaecological Oncologist at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Others include Dr. Frank Gyamfi, Snr. Specialist and General Surgeon at the Berekum Holy Family Hospital; Dr. Emmanuel Owusu, Urologist at St. Mary's Hospital at Drobo; Dr. JB Fordjour of the SDA Hospital in Sunyani; and Dr. Joel Duah of the Kukuom Hospital.