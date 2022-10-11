ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

RTI: Parliament approves fees to be charged for access to information

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines RTI: Parliament approves fees to be charged for access to information
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Right to Information (RTI) Commission has announced the fees and charges approved by Parliament.

This is contained in an official press release issued by the RTI Commission on October 7.

“Pursuant to Section 75 (1) of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), the Right to Information Commission hereby notify the general public that, Parliament has approved the fees and charges related to the cost associated with access to information.

“The fees and charges approved by Parliament can be found in the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022, (Act 1080),” part of the release signed by Executive Secretary of the RTI Commission Yaw Sarpong Boateng said.

From the release, anyone who applies to have access to audio information will have to pay GHS1.

Applying for a copy of visual images will attract a cost of GHS3.50p.

Below is a list of the fees and charges approved by Parliament:

1011202242914-1j041q5ccw-963e2939-9aec-4374-a513-d2e198dba389

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NPA sanctions 9 oil companies GHS2.2million for unlawful lifting of petroleum products
11.10.2022 | Headlines
Attorney General files statements from four witnesses; ready to trial Aisha Huang
11.10.2022 | Headlines
Times are hard; sack some people in your gov’t if you have to – Prince David Osei to Akufo-Addo
11.10.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES
body-container-line