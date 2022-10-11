RTI: Parliament approves fees to be charged for access to information

The Right to Information (RTI) Commission has announced the fees and charges approved by Parliament.

This is contained in an official press release issued by the RTI Commission on October 7.

“Pursuant to Section 75 (1) of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), the Right to Information Commission hereby notify the general public that, Parliament has approved the fees and charges related to the cost associated with access to information.

“The fees and charges approved by Parliament can be found in the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022, (Act 1080),” part of the release signed by Executive Secretary of the RTI Commission Yaw Sarpong Boateng said.

From the release, anyone who applies to have access to audio information will have to pay GHS1.

Applying for a copy of visual images will attract a cost of GHS3.50p.

Below is a list of the fees and charges approved by Parliament: