Times are hard; sack some people in your gov’t if you have to – Prince David Osei to Akufo-Addo

Multiple award-winning actor, Prince David Osei has charged President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo to crack the whip on his appointees in government to turn around the economic hardships in the country.

In a post on social media, the popular Ghanaian actor insists that the current hardships being suffered by the citizenry are unacceptable.

“Mr. President! With all due respect Mr. President, why are you sleeping on Ghanaians.. This is not acceptable Mr. President. We deserve better, we know there are global crisis and hardship. Yes we know! But looks like you and your ministers are determined to inflict untoward hardship to the citizenry. I decided to give you and your government the benefit of the doubt, I reckon I was wrong! The Youth of this nation are not smiling, it pours, but we are still sweating.

“We want to see improvement in our livelihoods. If you have to sack some people do it without fear or favor because your legacy is on the line Sir,” Prince David Osei said in a post on his Instagram page on Monday.

According to him, if things do not change by December, he will mobilise Ghanaians to stage a massive demonstration in the country.

“If things don’t change by December, we will mobilize the youth of this country and hit the street irrespective of party affiliations, whether NPP, NDC, CQQ, PNC whatever, doesn’t matter now, we are all in this together,” the actor further stresses in his post.