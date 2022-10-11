Congratulations sweetheart, I'm proud of you – First Lady to Akufo-Addo on honorary PhD for Free SHS, Covid-19 fight

First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has congratulated her husband, President Nana Akufo-Addo for the honorary doctorate degree conferred on him by the University of Sorbonne in Paris, France.

Sorbonne University conferred the award on the Ghanaian leader on Monday, the 10th of October 2022 in recognition of his commitment to entrenching the values of democracy in Ghana, fostering peace within the West African Region, guaranteeing access to a minimum of senior high school education for all of Ghana’s children through the implementation of the Free SHS policy, and also for the leadership shown in the fight against COVID-19, amongst others.

This is the fourth honorary doctorate degree to be conferred on the President – the first being an honorary doctor of law degree conferred on him in May 2016, from the celebrated Fort Hare University of South Africa; the second, in December 2017, being an honourary doctor of humane letters degree from the University of Liberia; and the third, in May 2021, from the University of Cape Coast.

Applauding her husband in a Facebook post, Mrs Akufo-Addo said “Congratulations sweetheart on your honorary doctorate from The University of Sorbonne, in Paris, an honour previously bestowed on the likes of Pablo Picasso, Kofi Annan, Amartya Sen and Nelson Mandela.”

“I am proud of you,” she added.

Source: Classfmonline.com