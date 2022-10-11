You can't derail my effort to have a field day — Mireku Duker denies illegal mining allegations

A Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker has vehemently denied allegations that he is involved in illegal mining popularly called galamsey.

This follows accusations by a sub-chief of Dompim-Pepesa in Tarkwa in the Western Region, Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV.

The Chief had alleged that Mr. Duker who doubles as MP for Tarkwa- Nsuaem owned a galamsey concession in the area.

But speaking to Citi News, Mr. Duker said he has never been involved in galamsey.

“I will entreat Ghanaians to treat this statement with a pinch of salt. They should also know that, I will not lose focus, I will concentrate on my job as a deputy Minister responsible for mining. I also know that, this is also an effort to derail you from the strategy so that they will have a field day. So we will not relent. We will push for the right thing to be done.”

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences related to illegal small-scale mining, also known as galamsey, in Ghana.

The OSP indicated in a statement that the investigation will target some officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission.

“It also targets the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal

Mining (IMCIM), especially in respect of the seizure and management of machinery, road excavators, vehicles, and gold nuggets.”

The investigation will include the active and ongoing inquiry into allegations of use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his work at the IMCIM, to an investigative documentary titled Galamsey Fraud Part I, published by Tiger Eye P.I.

The investigation further targets the activities of Akonta Mining Limited and other companies; nationals of foreign countries allegedly involved in illegal mining; and allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences against some Municipal and District Chief Executives and political party officials.

