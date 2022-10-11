Effutu: You gave us good road, health centre; constructing library, community centre but we need school — Worabeba chief to God-sent Afenyo-Markin

Gyasehene of Worabeba, a fishing community in the Effutu Municipality in the Central Region, Neeyi Kow Abowie II has showered praises on the Member of Parliament for the area, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin for the development projects.

The chief however bemoaned the high rate of child labour in his community attributing it to lack of school facilities.

Addressing a durbar to climax their Annual Tweii Festival at Worabeba last Saturday, Neenyi Kow Abowie II expressed concern over what he said was a waste of human resources who could rise to become future leaders.

"I must thank our Member of Parliament for Effutu, Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin for the provision of development projects for Worabeba Community.

"Today, Worabeba can boast of good road network. Hitherto, we had to walk through the lagoon linking us and Esuekyir before we get vehicle to travel to Winneba and other places. Construction of the road has drastically improved the local economy. Traders from across the country come to Worabeba to transact business with our fisher folks.

"He has also provided us with an ultra-modern health center. He is a God-sent because as an island community, one could imagine what happens when someone falls sick, he or she had to travel to Esuekyir or Winneba for medical attention.

"Again, Hon. Afenyo-Markin is constructing a spacious Community Center for Worabeba and has promised to give us a library facility. We highly appreciate his contribution towards total transformation of Worabeba.

"We however appeal to government through the Effutu Municipal Assembly to provide the community with a school. Our children have to walk some distance to Esuekyir. At least a 6-unit classroom block for a start would be appreciated.

"This is causing child labour at our beaches and has become a source of worry to Nananom," Neenyi Kow Abowie II stated.

Recounting the history behind the Twei festival, the Youth Leader (Mbranstehene) of Worabeba, Nana Otuboa II noted that the main occupation of the people in the community was fishing.

He noted that, unlike other methods which are mainly done on the sea, theirs was through pulling out a fishing net after it had been thrown into the sea for a catch.

"A team of fishermen comes together to pull the net with the catch amidst drumming and singing. It is for work and perseverance. This is what we call 'Tweii'. This festival is dedicated to our hard work," he stated.

The Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Zubeiru Kassim assured that the school would be built for the community if land for the construction could be provided.

"Why am I saying that. We once brought a GETFund project aimed at constructing a classroom block for Worabeba but sadly, there was no land to accommodate the project. We had no option but to send it somewhere else.

"This time around, I hope Nananom will be able to provide a spacious place for the school building. Let me take this opportunity to commend you for keeping your beaches clean and tidy. I wish other Coastal communities would emulate this shining example to improve sanitation in the Municipality.

"I will however plead with you to assist the Effutu Municipal Assembly in the fight against sand winning along our beaches. The Assembly is poised to eradicate this anti-social canker," the MCE noted.

Present were the Assembly Member for Esuekyir-Worabeba Electoral Area, Hon. Solomon Sampah, CEO of Nyce Media, Dr. James Kofi Annan and Pastor Joseph Quinoo of Peace Baptist Church, Worabeba.