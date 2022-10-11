C/R: Senya Breku BECE candidates benefit from free mathematical sets during educational seminar

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Bibiniba Foundation has organized an educational seminar and donated mathematical sets to some 650 BECE registered candidates from the 24 basic schools in the Senya Circuit of the Senya Breku district.

The annual gesture which since its inception in 2020 has seen nearly 2000 candidates receive these mathematical sets ahead of their BECE exams.

The 2022 donation was however supported with an educational seminar for all the beneficiaries with special guidance on the Do's and Don't of the examination and some psychological and health tips ahead of the exams.

Executive Director of Bibiniba Foundation, Benjamin Essien-Davis explaining the motive of the exercise to the media says the gesture was to empower the candidates to excel in their upcoming exams.

"For three consecutive years, we have been donating mathematical sets, but this year with thought it wise to include a seminar on examination anxiety and health titbits as well as motivate them for the future endeavors as they climb higher the academic ladder", he said.

He also thanked various donors and called for support to expand this gesture to more circuits in the district.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service Circuit Supervisor for the Senya Circuit, Victoria Boateng Amponsah, while expressing her gratitude to the Bibiniba Foundation for organizing the seminar as well as the donation exercise also admonished BECE candidates to eschew any form of examination malpractices.

"When examinations are due, there is a lot of struggle for 'apor', but the correct apor is what the teachers have taught in the classroom.

"The teachers and head teachers have their the best so when they sit by the papers they should have confidence that with their reflections and what their teachers have taught them they are going to excel," she added.

Bibiniba Foundation is an educational and entrepreneurial not-for-profit organisation that started its operation in 2020. It has been providing educational assistance to basic school pupils through the donation of stationery and providing entrepreneurial training to people in less privileged communities.