We're doing staff rationalization; reports of layoff incorrect, misleading –Local Government Service

The Local Government Service (LGS) has debunked media reports that several workers are to be laid off.

Recently, there has been uneasiness among workers following reports of an imminent lay-off.

Reports claimed that the Local Government Service had taken the decision to lay off some administrative officers over reasons that the sector was bloated.

But in a statement from the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service, it has rubbished the reports, describing it as misleading.

A statement from the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS) and signed by the Chief Director, James Oppong-Mensah said “both the caption and content of the said publication is not correct and totally misleading.”

It explained that what the LGS is about to do is “staff rationalization which is a human resource management tool for internally deploying staff to places where their services are most needed, and this is in line with systems and procedures the Public Service works with.”

The staff of the Local Government Service and the general public are, therefore, urged to treat the report of imminent layoff with contempt.