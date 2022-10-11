E/R: Accident-prone Apirede-Somanya road shut down by DISEC

The Okere District Security Council (DISEC) has taken action to curb the rampant accidents recorded on the Apirede-Somanya in the Eastern Region.

The busy road in recent weeks has become a hot spot for accidents with several lives lost.

Just last Friday, a Sprinter bus travelling from Koforidua to Aflao was involved in a horrific accident after it somersaulted a number of times.

Sadly, six people died on the spot while some 18 other passengers sustained critical injuries and had to be rushed to the hospital for medical care.

Similarly, a lecturer and three students of the University of Education -Winneba (UEW) lost their lives when the bus they were travelling in involved in an accident last month.

Worried about these and many other accidents on the Apirede-Somanya road, the Okere District Security Council (DISEC) has decided to temporarily closed the road to traffic.

In a statement from DISEC signed by the chairman Daniel Kenneth, it said “The general public and motorists who ply the Apirede – Kwamante -Somanya Road are being informed of the Temporal closure of that road by the District Security Committee (DISEC) effective 7th October 2022. This action has become necessary due to the frequency of fatal accidents happening on the road."

Meanwhile, DISEC is urging motorists traveling to Somanya and beyond to use the Adukrom-Aseseeso-Trom Junction road whilst the District collaborates with Feeder Roads and National Road Safety Commission to improve the safety of the road.

“We are urging the general public and motorist to bear with us, as it is in the interest of preventing the fatal accidents on that road and saving lives,” the DISEC statement adds.