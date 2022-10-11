It wasn’t greed; Nana Agradaa manipulated us – Victims hit back at critics

Some persons allegedly swindled by self-acclaimed evangelist, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa have hit back at critics who tagged them as greedy people.

The victims insist that they were manipulated into giving their monies to Nana Agradaa in exchange for additional funds.

Nana Agradaa was arrested on Sunday and was remanded into police custody on Monday, after she reportedly took money from some of her church members under the guise of doubling the cash.

She is facing seven counts of defrauding by false pretense and charlatanic advertisement on TV and newspaper to lure her victims.

One of the victims of the alleged money doubling scam, Prince Yeboah said, although he takes responsibility for his action, he wants his money refunded to him.

“I sent the money because it didn’t look as though Nana Agradaa was manipulating us based on what she said during the church service. She said things suggesting that she is a woman in Christ. It was so believable.”

The Ghana Charismatic Bishops Conference wants relevant authorities to enforce the laws if Nana Agradaa is found culpable.

General Secretary of the Ghana Charismatic Bishops' Conference, Rev. Kwesi Deh said the law enforcement agencies must act to bring such unlawful actions in the name of God to an end.

“It is possible for people in the name of religion to commit crime and fraud. Thank God Ghana is a very civilized society and there are laws governing all these crimes. Therefore, I think that the laws should deal with this issue.”

The Ghana Charismatic Bishops Conference further kicked against calls for the regulation of Churches and their activities in the country.

“Churches in this country are the most orderly set. Yes, there are miscreants. Also, churches are not afraid of regulation, it is the type of regulation that is being talked about that we are against. Many churches are registered. What we are against are laws that will define the practice of things.”

“If someone involves in a money-doubling scam, that should not bring up the issue of regulation of churches. It is not a religious action in the first place.”

Citi97.3 · Eyewitness News: Victim of Nana Agradaa money doubling scam shares ordeal

—citinewsroom