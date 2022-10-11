Nana Agradaa not different from Ghanaian politicians — Lecturer

A Senior Lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) Dr Collins Kankam Kwarteng says the embattled founder of Heavenway Champion International Ministry, Evangelist Patricia Asiedu aka Nana Agradaa is no different from politicians in the country.

While the lecturer at the Marketing Department KsTU points out some wrongdoings in the act by Nana Agradaa, he believes most politicians have used same clever means to deceive some gullible Ghanaians.

Dr Kwarteng was reacting to the arrest of Nana Agradaa by police on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Monday October 10,2022.

"The politicians have consistently thought us that, your level of survival largely depends on your smartness. Most of these leaders have one way or the other gained wealth from the country by outsmarting the laws governing the country.

"Let's not focus only on Nana Agradaa and look at the bigger picture. Almost everyone in the country including pastors, chiefs, public servants politicians among others is trying to be smarter than the very systems that have been put in place to help run the country," he stated.

He however called on the government to ensure that whoever is caught going contrary to the laws of the country be dealt with accordingly to sanitize the system.

Background

Some members of the Heaven Way Church in Weija accused their leader of cleverly deceiving them and running away with their monies.

According to the aggrieved congregants, Nana Agradaa promised to double their monies using her 'special powers.'

The members claimed Nana Agradaa absconded after taking various sums of monies from them.

Police later announced the arrest of Nana Agradaa following the allegations of money-doubling scam reports by the church members in a viral video.

Court Remands Her

Nana Agradaa, was however remanded into police custody by the Accra Circuit Court on Monday, October 10, 2022 for three days.

She is facing seven counts of defrauding by false pretense and charlatanic advertisement on TV and newspaper to lure her victims.

Nana Agradaa is expected to reappear in court on Thursday, October 13, 2022.