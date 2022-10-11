Ghanaians should stop following fake pastors — NPP Communicator

11.10.2022 LISTEN

A Communication Team Member of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Samuel Ofosu has advised Ghanaians to desist from attending churches whose morals and beliefs do not come from God.

According to him, he doesn't understand why some Ghanaians have decided to attend mushroom churches.

"It is time for Ghanaians to stop being "Churchism" and think outside the box to stop following fake pastors," he stated.

Speaking with Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9, he stated that "We need people who will speak the truth always to govern this country and inspire the youths to achieve their dreams. Today, many pastors are all over preaching in the name of God yet they are fake and Ghanaians must always be careful the church they attend."

Samuel Ofosu said that, he knows many fake pastors are always using their intelligence to dupe people. "Every Ghanaian must know that going to church always will never bring food nor money to their table. It's all about hardworking and perseverance that will make you a great person," he stressed.

This is in relation to the arrest of Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa who is accused of duping her church members in money-doubling scam.

The suspect also known as Mama Pat is currently assisting the police with investigations.