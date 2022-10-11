Let's embrace religious tolerance for national development — Ablekuma/Gonse Hausa Chief

11.10.2022 LISTEN

The Hausa Chief of Ablekuma and Agape Gonse, Sarki Sheriff Adam also known as Sarki Gadafi has called on all religious organisations to embrace religious tolerance to enhance national development.

The Sarki of Ablekuma Agape Gonse who doubles as the representative of Chiefs at the United Nations Youth Association said this prior to the upcoming Maulid (celebration of the Birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed) to be held on November 5, 2022 at Ablekuma Agape Gonse.

He urged the Muslim youth to tolerate other people's religious beliefs especially various Muslim sects to help promote peace, unity and development of the Muslim ummah.

Touching on the theme of the Maulid celebration "Religious Tolerance and National Development: the Role of the Muslim Youth" he said it will help bring Muslims, Christians and other religious bodies come together to strengthen religious tolerance in Ablekuma Agape Gonse in particular and the country at large.

He called on parents to place emphasis on their children's education which will help them to become useful to society adding that skill training is also a key to national development. He also urged the youth to focus on acquiring such knowledge.

He appeals to the Zongo youth to involve themselves in national development adding that the United Nations has put up a 17 agenda dubbed Sustainable Development Goals with focus on poverty eradication, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education among others that will be discussed at the first ever Maulid celebration.

He said the goals will be communicated to various Chief, imams and opinion leaders to also educate their subjects and encourage the Zongo youth to get involved in any opportunities that come their way.