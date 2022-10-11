Germany philanthropist sympathize with Weija flood victims

11.10.2022 LISTEN

A philanthropist and an executive member of Health 4 You, Hon. Alhaji Jalali Yunusah has sympathized with communities affected by the Weija dam spillage.

The areas affected by the dam spillage include Tettegu, Oblogo, Weija, White Cross, Ash Bread, SCC among other places in the Weija-Gbawe municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The Germany-based Ghanaian philanthropist who is also a resident of Weija urged the victims to remain calm.

He said adequate measures will be put in place by the appropriate institutions to find a lasting solution to the problem to prevent such occurrences in the future.

According to him, he will engage some German experts to propose a plan for government to end the perennial flood in the affected communities.

He said although the authorities stated that the dam was spilt to avoid a total collapse they should have put in place measures for residents around the dam.

He call on government to procure proper rescue equipment to strengthen the rescue management teams in the country to ensure that no life is lost during any disaster.

According to him, a viral video on social media has exposed government's poor rescue equipment. According to him, it shows that the country is not ready to save the lives of Ghanaians should a huge flood occur.

In the video, he revealed that the rescue team deliberately ignored a dog to die in the flood adding that in Europe the life of every living thing matter.

He further called on the rescue team to take note that animals are also important and part of God's creation hence the need to protect and rescue them during disaster times.

Hon. Alhaji Jalali Yunusah gave a verse in the Holy Qur'an where a prostitute was said to have given a dying dog water and Allah rewarded her with paradise, indicating that the dog's live could have averted some pending catastrophe in the country.

He suggested constant dredging of rivers that are linked to the dam to help solve part of the problem.

He urged the government to provide free health screening to the affected victims.

He stressed that such a disaster causes shock which could eventually affect the health of many of the victims.