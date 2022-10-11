6 level 400 students of UEW arrested for demo

Level 400 students of the University of Education, UEW, have attributed recent IT challenges encountered by the University to the failure in displaying students' continuous assessments on the students portal.

The students at a demonstration today accused management and government of politicizing the day-to-day running of the University, adding, government with the University conducted an investiture for Prof. Afful Brony when the case of Prof. Avoke the removed VC was still pending in court.

According to the students, the University students handbook stipulates that no new examination should be conducted when results of previous ones had not been displayed on students' portal hence, were at loss as to why university management was still bent on conducting the exams when none of their exams results from level 100 to date have been published.

"It is an insult to the IT department and the lecturers in ICT if we have professionals like these but could not solve our own internal IT problems, they might have their own business reasons, but we are suffering", they stressed.

They expressed regret that six of their colleagues had been arrested by the combat police deployed to the campus which according to them is a clear indication that authorities want to brutalize them for exercising their constitutional right to demonstrate.

What was worrying according to them was those on scholarship. They said, "such students have lost their sponsorship as a result of the university's failure to publish the performance of students on the portal for sponsors to determine the performance of students, to convince sponsors whether to redraw or continue to offer such support to students based on their performance."

The students who are to start exams today maintained that they will not write the exams until their request for the publication of previous results is resolved.