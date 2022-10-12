Techiman Municipal Assembly puts in stringent measures to address flooding

12.10.2022 LISTEN

Mr. Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, Techiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has said the Assembly is committed to developing a comprehensive drainage system for the Techiman township and its surroundings to prevent flooding since the issue is deeply affecting people's livelihoods.

Mr Gyarko hinted that plans were far advanced to institute a well-structured municipal developmental plan to make the area a befitting regional capital.

He further disclosed that the assembly was embarking on effective collaboration with the traditional authorities to stop people from building on waterways.

He disclosed this in an interview with this reporter on Monday at Techiman on efforts being done to avert further disaster.

The MCE attributed the reoccurring floods to negative human activities which include building on waterways, and encroaching river banks.

Mr Gyarko noted that most buildings at New Onyinasi and Surbon-Zongo were built on waterways and also communities such as Twimia-Kuase were flood-prone areas.

He indicated that the Assembly was working assiduously in identifying and demolishing structures on waterways among others to avert more disasters.

Mr Gyarko further explained that these measures, when implemented successfully without the interference of residents in the affected communities would see positive changes in the communities in the Municipality.

He urged the political actors not to politicise the move when the demolition exercise commences.

He underscored the need for people living in flood-prone areas to move to higher grounds to prevent floods from destroying their properties.

The MCE added that the Assembly was working with other stakeholders such as the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), National Desaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) among others to seek technical advice on issues pertaining to settlement.

Touching on the socio-economic empowerment of the area, the MCE hinted that Assembly has so far constructed market squares such as the Nana Abena market and construction of drainage system in and around the municipality, 59 Persons living with Disabilities (PWDs) empowered with livelihood empowerment tools including deep freezers, Fridges, Gari processing and Fufu pounding machines, bags of cement and cash support.

Mr Gyarko mentioned that to improve quality education in the area, educational facilities including classroom blocks have been provided at Kenten, Nkwanta, Anyinabrem, Nkwaeso and Jerusalem communities respectively. He added that 380 dual desks with 13 tables and 41 chairs to facilitate teaching and learning have been presented to the Municipal Education Directorate.

Mr Gyarko said since health and sanitation were crucial to the area, the Assembly again presented some health equipment to some health facilities in the Municipality, built toilet facilities and evacuates refuse damps among other things.