If double-money charm exists I would have conjured billions for Akufo-Addo - Kwaku Bonsam

Popular Ghanaian fetish priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsom has rubbished the perception that there is a charm for money doubling.

According to him, if that was the case, he would have used the charm to conjure billions for President Akufo-Addo to stop him from taking Ghana back to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.

Speaking to Kasapa FM, Nana Kwaku Bonsam explained that money-doubling theatrics seen on television are all scams.

“There’s nothing like double money, pocket no dry charm in the world, believe me, it does not exist. If it existed, I would have conjured money for President Akufo-Addo. I would have given him several billions of Ghana Cedis so that we don’t go to the IMF for a bailout,” the fetish priest shared.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam continued, “If double money charm existed, I would have used it for my own benefit and bought myself a private jet by now. Some of these fetish priests who come on TV and show bundles of cash sometimes connive with some back to collect the cash, and after they are done with their TV shows, they return the money. I say again, if double money charm existed, I would have told you.”

The fetish priest shared these while commenting on the latest arrest of Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa for allegedly taking her sika-gari tactics to her church to dupe members.

The Fetish priestess turned preacher has since her arrest on Sunday been in police custody.

She was arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court today and has been remanded to reappear on October 13.