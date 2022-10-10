How can you exchange GHS1,000 for GHS1billion; you deserve to be scammed — Bridget Otoo blasts Agradaa’s victims

The most talked about issue in the country for the past three days has been the alleged money-doubling scam by former fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, now an evangelist with the name Patricia Asiedua aka Mama Pat.

Many never thought she would go back to her tricks after being left to walk freely over her alleged "Sika Gari" scam.

But some citizens who claimed to be members of Nana Agradaa’s Heavenwave Chapel were seen in several videos lamenting how the once-repented Agradaa has once again duped them after promising to double their money.

The Ghana Police Service quickly intervened, arrested the former fetish priestess on Sunday, October 9 who was arraigned before the court today, October 10 She has been remanded for three days after pleading not guilty to the charges against her.

Reacting to the issue on social media, popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, has blamed the victims for being greedy to the extent of thinking about exchanging GHS1,000 for GHS1billion.

According to the journalist, those victims deserve to be scammed on any day for being so greedy.

“Bring 1,000ghc for 1billion and you gave it to Agradaaa .. some of you deserve to be scammed!” she yelled in a tweet.