Ghana doesn't need regional ministers; my government will abolish it — Kofi Akpaloo

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, the founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has challenged the relevance of regional ministers in a unitary country like Ghana.

He said there is no need for Ghana to have regional ministers while there are MMDCEs in the country doing what regional ministers are supposedly doing.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, Mr. KoFi Akpalo promised that if he is given the mandate in 2024 to govern this country, he will abolish the appointment of regional ministers to save the country's purse.

“When I am voted as President, I will make sure I abolish the appointment of Regional Ministers because it doesn’t make sense because you have District Chief Executives(DCE) and Mayors who are already discharging the duties in the region, this is duplication of roles, “Kofi Akpaloo said.

He continued, “Ghana does not need regional ministers to aid government business because Ghana is a unitary state not federal so the MMDCEs can take care of the regions with the assistance of regional coordinators to channel information to the government through the local government ministry.”