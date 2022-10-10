Our mandate is to deliver justice to our citizens expeditiously – African Court

“Our mandates are to deliver justice to our citizens expeditiously, efficiently, and using fair processes,” Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, President of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights has stated.

She emphasized that it’s the mandate of the African Court to monitor respect for human rights on the African continent in line with the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and other human rights instruments.

Lady Justice Aboud stated during the ongoing retreat at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia between the African Court and the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights which aimed at strengthening the complementarity between the two institutions as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

The African Court President, therefore, charged African Union Organs to continue to work closely and mutually to protect and promote human rights in Africa.

She stressed that the broad objective of the retreat which is expected to end on October 14 is to enable these two African Union Organs to develop practical and positive solutions for the realistic implementation of the complementarity between the two important institutions.

“It is my strong belief, and that of all our colleagues at the African Court, that these two institutions will continue to work very closely and mutually to protect and promote human rights in Africa.

Lady Justice Aboud, reiterated that recent developments in Africa’s socio-political and legal landscape unequivocally demand that African leaders reaffirm their commitment to justice.

“Whether to terrorism, armed conflicts, famine, political violence, under development, or poverty, justice continue to stand as the agreed solution.

“In fact, and as Agenda 2063 clearly acknowledges, the aim of government is human development through social justice. It can therefore not be denied that judges and courts have a role to play in achieving development justice whether by enforcing political, socio-economic or development rights,” Lady Justice Aboud stated.

The African Court President explained that the way for African Governments to reaffirm commitments to justice was through legal and judicial knowledge sharing.

“In other words, to best administer justice on legal issues that are insistently becoming global yet with domestic application, we judge, and courts need to engage in consistent trading of legal and judicial solutions.

“As regional courts, our role is to harmonize and unify the domestic application of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights,” she said.

Lady Justice Aboud said, “I name terrorism and its socio-political and economic consequences, but I also name pandemics, technology, social media; and more structural questions such as free and fair elections, governance and states cooperation with international human rights courts and tribunals.”