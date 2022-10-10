Visit galamsey sites and see for yourself the destruction it is causing – Odike to Akufo-Addo

The Founder of the United Front Party (UFP), Akwasi Addai Odike has implored President Akufo-Addo to stand on an Executive Instrument to ban all forms of surface mining in the country.

In an interview on Monday, October 10, the former presidential candidate urged the President to tour illegal mining (galamsey) sites and see for himself the level of destruction being done to forests and water bodies.

He is of the view that this way, it will strike the President to show more commitment to fighting the galamsey menace in the country,

“I was expecting the president to take a fact-finding working day to go and ascertain the level of destruction at the galamsey sites. Then he will know how to deal with it,” Akwasi Addai Odike told Joy News while adding, “We must find lasting solutions to the problem.”

The UFP leader continued, “If I was president I will use the Executive Instrument to put a ban on illegal mining. At this point, we don’t have the mechanism to regulate mining. Companies come for licenses in Accra and end up engaging in illegal mining because they just mine anyhow.”

Commenting on President Akufo-Addo’s meeting with the National House of Chiefs last week, Akwasi Addai Odike said he was not impressed with the outcome.

According to him, the President should have met the Chiefs with solutions including how his government plans to reclaim lands and water bodies that have been destroyed by the activities of illegal miners,

“Are you telling me the president went to Kumasi on a serious mission? No!... There should be a ban on all surface mining

“Come with solutions to reclaim destroyed land and water bodies,” Odike shared.