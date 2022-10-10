Akufo-Addo recieves Honorary Doctorate Degree from Sorbonne

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday left Ghana for Paris, France for a six-day working visit.

The President will on Monday, 10th October 2022, receive an Honorary Award of Doctor Honoris Causa from Sorbonne University in Paris. It will be the third Honorary Doctorate Degree to be conferred on him.

The first Honorary Doctor of Law Degree conferred on President Akufo-Addo was in May 2016, from the Fort Hare University of South Africa and the second, was in December 2017, an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the University of Liberia.

Before the receipt of the Honorary Doctorate from Sorbonne University, President Akufo-Addo will address the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at its 215th Session.

Whilst in France, he will also address the Asia Society Forum on the theme, “To Act in Troubled Times: new perspectives from France, Asia, Africa and the world”, and commission the refurbished Chancery building of Ghana's Embassy in Paris.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Friday, 14th October 2020.