Illegal mining: Special Prosecutor investigates Charles Bissue, Chairman Wontumi's Akonta Mining

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced that it is investigating suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of illegal small-scale mining.

According to an official statement signed by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, it has disclosed that Charles Bissue, former General Secretary of Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) and Akonta Mining owned by Chairman Wontumi have been on the list.

The investigation also targets some officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of illegal smallscale mining.

“It also targets the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), especially in respect of the seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles, and gold nuggets,” parts of the statement from the OSP reads.

It adds, “The investigation includes the active and ongoing enquiry into allegations of use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his tenure as Secretary to the IMCIM, arising from an investigative documentary titled Galamsey Fraud Part I, published by Tiger Eye P.I.

“The investigation further targets the activities of Akonta Mining Limited and other companies; nationals of foreign countries allegedly involved in illegal mining; and allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences against some Municipal and District Chief Executives and political party officials.”

Below is a copy of the statement from the Office of the Special Prosecutor: