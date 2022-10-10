Economic crisis: We are only a part of the solution; the actual solution must come from Ghana – World Bank

The World Bank has assured that it will always be available to play its part in supporting Ghana.

However, it has stressed that addressing the economic challenges of the country requires that government works together with Ghanaians to come up with needed solutions.

Speaking at the re-launch of the World Bank/ IMF Parliamentary Network, World Bank Country Director Pierre Laporte indicated that his outfit can only do a small part to help.

“Today, we bring approximately $500 million annually in support of various sectors including roads, energy, water, health, education and skills, governance, name it….to assist to improve the business environment. But in the end, we are only part of the solution.

“The solution really lies with Ghana, Ghana, and its people. We will be there with whatever we can do to support the new thinking to contribute to the development and to provide financing,” Pierre Laporte emphasised.

He added, “High fiscal deficit and increasing public debt have elevated Ghana’s country risks, limited foreign direct investments in non-commodity sectors, and increased the cost of finance for many private businesses. But despite these challenges, I am convinced that Ghana can sustain its lower middle-income country status to become a fully-fledged middle-income country. The World Bank Group will continue to support that process. I believe the World Bank has played a significant and positive role in Ghana.”

Over the years, the World Bank has been a major supporter of the Ghana government.

Recently during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Bank supported the government financially to fight the pandemic.

It has stressed its willingness to assist government to come out of its current economic crisis.

In the midst of the crisis, the government is already in advanced talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a support programme.