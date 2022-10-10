14-year-old boy grabbed at wee base

A 14-year-old boy was Friday apprehended at a narcotics base with 10 other suspects during a police swoop at Akyeremade, Zongo and Tunsoum in the Ashanti Region.

The Ashanti Mampong District Police Command said it embarked on the swoop to stop the sale of narcotics and its use in the area.

The police said they conducted their operations around 7pm.

Suspects arrested by the police included Richard Brako, 24, Mohammed Mubarak, 18 and Allah Mohammed, 19. The rest are Amin Rashwan, 19, Isaac Acheampong, 40, Kwame Okyere aka 'Palapa, 36 and Tutu Collins 22.

Also in police grips are Stephen Kwabena, 42, Ibrahim Yakubu, 26, and Yeboah Rehand, who is aged 24.

A police document sighted by the DAILY GUIDE said the police found some exhibits during the arrests.

“The suspects were arrested with 4 pieces of partially smoked substances suspected to be Indian hemp,” it said.

The police said the 14-year-old boy has been released to his parents to be brought to the station to assist in investigations.

The report also disclosed that “The rest of the suspects are in police custody as exhibits have been retained.”

“Suspects will be screened, profiled and those found culpable would be put before the court,” the report stated.

