Some pastors want my downfall — Nana Agradaa

The Founder of Heaven Way Church, Patricia Asiedua formerly known as Nana Agradaa, who has been arrested for allegedly scamming some members of her church, has accused some men of God of plotting her downfall.

She said her enemies have made all manner of accusations against her which include burying her own child in the church. But she, said, God is on her side.

Nana Agradaa indicated that she never defrauded anyone.

“I announced to Ghanaians that I was going to give out cash to members of my church to invest in their businesses and that anyone who needed cash support should come. If you aren’t a church member, the first thing to do in order to benefit from this gesture is to register to officially to join us.

“I did the all night event and distributed the money to members of my church and so if you only registered that day and couldn’t get a share of the cash, that cannot be fraud, I have not offended you in any way.

“In every church we have offertory, I am the only one who does this on camera. This was a fundraising exercise which I announced to everyone that it was starting from 1000 Cedis to Coins,” she said in a recorded video which has gone viral on social media.

She added “Everybody in Ghana knows that people are plotting my downfall, they want to destroy my ministry , there were demonstrations against me when I was being ordained , people even accused me of burying my own child to grow the church but God is with me.”

The Police arrested her on Sunday October 9 following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.

She is currently assisting police investigation.

“Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation,” the Police said in a statement on Sunday October 8.

