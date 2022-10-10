UEW level 400 students stage demo again over school records

Irate level 400 students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) are this morning, Monday, 10 October 2022, demonstrating against management again.

The students have accused the data protection unit of the University of neglecting to update their records in the last three years even after serving notice.

They organised a demonstration some three weeks ago to express their anger where they argued that they are due for graduation in a couple of weeks but do not know their GPAs.

Management of the university, in a statement, assured them that the issue would be resolved by 7 October 2022.

But as at today, 10 October 2022, the students say the problem persists hence their decision to hit the streets again.

The student said they are due to complete school this week and they cannot leave campus without knowing their GPAs.

Source: Classfmonline.com