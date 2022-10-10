There'll be speedy completion of roads in Oti Region – Minister assures

Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu has assured of the speedy completion of all trunk roads under construction in the region.

According to him, this will ease the burden on commuters.

Residents in some parts of the Oti Region have been appealing to government to prioritize the rehabilitation and the construction of roads in the region.

Speaking at the Meet the Press Series on Sunday, Joshua Makubu promised that major roads in the region will be completed soon.

“I am assuring Ghanaians and foreign investors that if it has to do with the road network, all the trunk roads in Oti Region are under construction. A larger proportion has been completed and the few that are left, the contractors are coming back, and they will soon be completed.”

—citinewsroom

—